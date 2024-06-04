Celebrities spice up kitchen of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Mumbai, June 4 In a fusion of celebrity charisma, culinary chaos, and comedic charm, the entire cast of the celebrity-led show, 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', came together for a photo call here in Powai.

Those photographed together were Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Jannat Zubair, Reem Sheikh, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, and Sudesh Lehri.

The show's premise is as deliciously entertaining as it gets: six celebrity duos (including couples), each bringing their own unique dynamic, are pitted against one another against the backdrop of a kitchen.

With culinary skills ranging from amateur to non-existent and comedic timing honed to perfection, these personalities promise to serve up a feast for the senses to make the heat wave a little bearable.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are among the celebrity couples set to grace the show. Their banter and antics promise to keep audiences in stitches.

In a candid moment with the media, Krushna revealed, "Neither of us can cook. I cannot cook, Kashmera can't cook. This is going to be fun." Their comedic chemistry promises to add an extra layer of spice to the mix, as they navigate the kitchen with equal parts of enthusiasm and ineptitude.

