Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello passes away at 61

Washington DC [US], October 9 : Celebrity chef and former Food Network star Michael Chiarello passed away at the age of 61.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Chiarello died on Saturday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he was being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, his company Gruppo Chiarello announced in a statement.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table," the Chiarello family shared in a statement.

"As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors," as per Variety.

For a decade, Chiarello hosted shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living and Cooking Channel. He also appeared as a guest chef on the 'Today' show and 'The View.' His Emmy-winning cooking show 'Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello' ran for 10 seasons on Food Network.

Born on January 26, 1962, in Red Bluff, California, Chiarello opened his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987, and later opened such restaurants as Bottega, Ottimo and Coqueta. He ventured into winemaking in 1999, creating Chiarello Family Vineyards, reported Variety.

Chiarello was named Chef of the Year by Food and Wine magazine in 1985, and later received CIA's Chef of the Year award in 1995, as per Variety.

