Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar cooks in the wild on his 'portable kitchen'

Mumbai, March 27 Celebrity chef and upcoming actor Ranveer Brar is used to dishing out fine European cuisine, as he did in a previous avatar as executive chef at The Claridges in New Delhi, or he revels in getting to the bottom of the finer points of his hometown Lucknow's nawabi spread.

So, seeing him in the wild cooking with sticks foraged from the forest at an undisclosed location on a primitive hearth, 'chulha', that's been in use since humans invented fire, comes as a surprise.

Brar appears to be chopping orange carrots with his signature black Santoku knife. The chef chose a casual outfit for his outdoor cooking session, donning an olive coloured t-shirt paired with green-coloured pants.

And this is all that he says in his cryptic comment: "Chef hoon, jahaan jaata hoon apna kitchen saath lekar jaata hoon (Being a chef, I take my kitchen with me wherever I go)."

Brar will be seen next with Mona Singh on 'Ma Ka Sum', an Amazon Prime Video original helmed by Nicholas Kharkongor that depicts a 19-year-old math genius' ultimate quest to create an algorithm to find the "perfect match" for his single mother.

Despite his faith in the sanctity of numbers, he begins to realise that nothing in life is absolute -- when it comes to human relationships, every equation is a "work-in-progress".

--IANS

srb/

