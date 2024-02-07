Celebrity Photographer Amit Khanna and Actor Annkit Bhatia Unveil A Square Entertainment: A Premier Modeling Institute in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Celebrity photographer Amit Khanna and acclaimed actor Annkit Bhatia have joined hands to inaugurate A Square Entertainment, a pioneering modelling institute set to make waves across India. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Amit Khanna, renowned for his exceptional work behind the lens, and versatile actor Annkit Bhatia, have embarked on this transformative journey to nurture aspiring talents in the realms of fashion and acting.

A Square Entertainment, known for its prolific production of web shows, digital ads, print shoots, and high-profile events, has solidified its presence in the entertainment industry. The recent success of Glariconic 2024, featuring renowned actors such as Nakuul Mehta, Shiv Thakare, Shweta Tiwari, Manisha Rani, among others, serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence.

CEO Annkit Bhatia expressed his vision for the academy, stating, “A Square Entertainment will provide a holistic training module for students aspiring to make a mark in the fashion and acting worlds. Having grown up in a small town, I understand the significance of mentorship. A Square Entertainment aims to guide each student on the right path, offering a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

The academy will specialize in comprehensive training modules covering Ramp Training, Camera Facing and Posing, Acting, Styling, Hair & Makeup, Fitness Guidance, Yoga Dance, as well as Emotional and Mental Health. Additionally, courses in Social Media Management, Influencer Marketing, and Pageantry will be offered, providing a well-rounded education for aspiring talents.

Tshoden Yolmo Bhatia, VP of A Square Entertainment, emphasized the academy’s commitment to providing both basic and advanced modules. The academy’s placement cell is designed to ensure deserving students receive platforms to flourish and grow in the competitive industry.

Commencing its inaugural batch in February 2024, A Square Entertainment is set to be a beacon for aspiring talents seeking a comprehensive and transformative education in the fashion and acting industries.

Founder Amit Khanna expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, “I had always envisioned creating a space where we can nurture and guide students to navigate the intricacies of the fashion and acting world. At our academy, we are committed to ensuring each student learns well and becomes an asset wherever they go.”

The course will be taught by experts in the TV field like Amit Khanna- Photography Tips and Portfolio building, Lokesh Sharma- Ramp Walk and Fashion Cherography Sessions, Debanshu Shekhar- Acting and Facing the camera tips, Divya Agarwal- How to conduct yourself at a reality show, Annkit Bhatia- Acing an audition, Audrey D'Silva- Grooming, Social Etiquettes and Image building, Victor Robinson- Styling and Self grooming, Anshu Gautam – Makeup and Hair tips, Saahil Anand Arora- Makeup and Hair tips, Riya Subodh- Posing, posture & catwalk and industry know how, Kunal Viashnav- Yoga and Physical Fitness, Sarang Rai- Dance instructor, Aarti Asrani- Mental health and Emotional well being, Hurlene Kharbanda- Public relations and Imagery, Harshita Vaishnav- Influencer marketing and Social media strategies. To name a few…

Guest Lecturers include: Lieut Dr Rita Gangwani -Personality Transformation and Image Crafting Coach, Rohit Verma- Celebrity Fashion designer, Pankaj Kharbanda- Pageantry founder of the Rubaru Group, Divya Agarwal- Acclaimed Actor and Reality show winner.

