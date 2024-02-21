Celebs condole demise of legendary radio personality Ameen Sayani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Legendary radio personality Ameen Sayani passed away due to a heart attack late on Tuesday. The sad news left the entire entertainment industry in shock.

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar expressed grief over the demise of the iconic radio personality.

"We are shocked after hearing this news. Since childhood, we have been hearing his voice and used to be his big fan. Whoever, from that generation has listened to Binaca Geetmala will always remember his voice. Nobody can fill the void created by his demise," Bhandarkar told ANI.

Music composer Anu Malik said he remembered how, while listening to the hit songs on Binaca Geetmala, he wished his song would be featured on the show. "I wondered what would happen if Ameen Sayani introduced me. I just pray to God to strengthen his family."

Suresh Oberoi shared, "He will always be missed. His voice has a magic and it was unique and no one can replace it."

Devotional singer Anup Jalota shared, "Those songs which featured on his programme used to be hit and people wanted their song to come on Binaca Geetmala."

Actor Raza Murad added, "I am shocked to hear about his death. He was the king of voice and holds the same status as a radio presenter as Lata ji does in singing, Dilip Kumar in acting, and Dhyan Chand in hockey."

Nitin Mukesh and Neil Nitin Mukesh said in a statement, "Our deepest condolences to the entire Sayani family. His love for the Mukesh family across generations will always be etched in our hearts and his powerful and classy voice will be missed by his millions of admirers and fans across the globe. Ameen sir has immortalised his legacy which will live on forever by all those people who had the opportunity of meeting the man with a golden and magical voice."

Annu Kapoor said, "Shri Ameen Sayani's contribution as a radio presenter is unforgettable. He has departed from this mortal world after living his life with full fame and glory. A heartfelt tribute to the departed soul."

Ameen Sayani passed away due to a heart attack late on Tuesday, his son Rajil Sayani confirmed on Wednesday. He was 91.

According to his son Rajil Sayani, the iconic radio presenter suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, after which he was taken to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

Ameen Sayani was born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai and over the years became famed for his melodic voice and fascinating flair. Starting off as an English-language broadcaster, he soon switched to Hindi.

Sayani became extremely well-known for his popular radio show 'Binaca Geetmala', which entertained people over a long period.

Sayani's Geetmala showcased well-known Hindi film music, captivated listeners and became a national phenomenon.

"Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon," his distinctive introduction became instantly recognised and began to be copied.

He had produced, compered (or spoken for) over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 jingles since 1951.

Hamid Sayani, Ameen's brother, introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay. Ameen Sayani began his stint with Radio Ceylon in 1952. Sayani was also a part of several movies including 'Bhoot Bungla', 'Teen Devian', 'Boxer,' and 'Qatl'.

His demise has left a void that can never be filled and his voice will keep echoing for future generations also.

