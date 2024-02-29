Celebs hang out with finalists as 'Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11' D-Day draws closer

Mumbai, Feb 29 The countdown has started in earnest for the finale of the dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'.

Spotted at the finale stage on Thursday were competitors Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani,Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim, who kept the gathered paps working very hard. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, the show's host, and Huma Qureshi were around to pump up the glam quotient.

Dhanashree, the social media personality wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, could be seen with a bandaged knee, and she wore a blingy sleeveless green short dress. Her look was completed with black boots. She had glam makeup on and her hair was tied up in a high ponytail.

The 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' second runner-up, Manisha Rani, was spotted wearing a black top paired with red pants, which had big pockets and was accessorised with a black belt. Her hair was tied in a top-knot bun.

Shoaib, the actor best remembered for his character in the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka', was spotted wearing a blingy blue outfit, giving major retro vibes. Sreerama, the singer, donned a black T-shirt, orange coat and matching trousers.

The host Gauahar Khan looked beautiful in a white and golden outfit with her hair tied in a neat top bun. She was nursing a cuppa in her hand. Co-host Rithvik Dhanjani looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

Huma Qureshi, who appears to be the guest of honour for the finale episode, wore a white crop top, a pink blazer and a pink layered skirt with a side slit. Her outfit was completed with rose pink heels. The look was accessorised with a golden neck chain.

The fifth finalist of the show is Adrija Sinha, an actress. The judges of this season are Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora.

The finale will air on March 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. on Sony.

