Celina Jaitley shares throwback picture from her school life

Mumbai, Sep 19 Former actress Celina Jaitley, who is known for ‘No Entry’, ‘Golmaal Returns’ and others, is reminiscing about her days in school, and how she fulfilled her dreams despite a broken education infrastructure in Kumaon hills where her father was once posted.

The actress, however, didn't specifically state the town that she resided in back then.

Her father served as an infantry officer in the Indian Army, and had a transferable job. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture from her school, in which she can be seen dressed in salwar kameez.

She also penned a long note in the caption talking about how it was to study in a school which often had no teachers.

She wrote, “Thanks to my late father’s profession as an #infantry officer in the #indianarmy I got to study in 13 different schools. #kendriyavidyalaya & #armypublicschool being the most popular choices. In the #kumaonhills we sometimes had a school but didn’t have teachers. Sometimes we had teachers but the classroom was broken. In KV Kendriya vidyalaya in the back and beyond of high #himalayan mountains in the late 90’s we lead extremely simple student lives and wore #salwarkameez #uniforms”.

She further mentioned that leopards would often sleep in their classrooms the previous night.

She continued, “We didn’t have teachers for many subjects at certain schools. Sometimes we even studied under trees, We shared our tiffins, ate berries and apples on our way home and not once did we let go of our dreams under any circumstances. Fortunately, total strangers can become the most important people in your life overnight”.

“I can never forget those beautiful memories and most valuable lessons that I learnt in the simplest of environments with these very simple kind hearted classmates and their families who became such a blessed part of my life journey. Amidst the quiet peaks and rolling hills, the simple life of a student becomes a profound journey where the crisp mountain air clears the mind, and each day is a chance to learn from both books and the wisdom of nature and golden hearted people”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor