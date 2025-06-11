Celina Jaitly embraces Austrian culture in traditional dirndl look

Mumbai, June 11 Actress Celina Jaitly, who is an avid social media user, took to social media to share her fondness for Austria’s traditional attire—the Dirndl.

In a heartfelt note, the ‘No Entry’ actress celebrated the elegance of the dirndl while also humorously acknowledging the unrelenting cold that often requires a jacket even in summer. Taking to Instagram, Celina posted an image of her wearing a dirndl and explained its significance. She revealed that the dirndl is a traditional dress worn by women in Austria, especially in the alpine regions. With roots tracing back to the 19th century, the dirndl was originally worn by rural women and has now evolved into a proud symbol of cultural heritage, commonly seen at Oktoberfest and local fairs.

Celina described the dress as a blend of history and elegance, with its fitted bodice, flowing skirt, and charming apron reflecting the grace of Austrian traditions.

The 'Golmaal Returns' actress wrote, “Dirndl dreams and jacket realities.. Austria, I love you, but can we please warm up a little? The Dirndl (pronounced DEERN-del) is a traditional dress worn by women in Austria, especially in alpine regions. Its roots date back to the 19th century, originally worn by rural women. Today, the Dirndl is celebrated as a beautiful blend of history and heritage, worn proudly at festivals like Oktoberfest and local fairs. With its fitted bodice, flowing skirt, and charming apron, the Dirndl reflects the warmth and grace of Austrian culture.”

“Given the fact that it’s so cold where I live in Austria from September until the end of June, I personally can truly enjoy wearing the light Dirndl only in July and August .. always with a warm jacket ready to cover up. So much for the “eternal summer” vibe," she added.

Celina Jaitly has made Austria her home since 2010, where she lives with her husband, Peter Haag, and their three sons. Deeply fond of the country’s natural beauty, she frequently shares glimpses of her life in Austria through social media, offering a peek into her serene surroundings and family moments. Her posts often reflect her strong connection to the culture and landscape she now calls home.

