Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag, seeking Rs 50 crores as compensation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : Actor Celina Jaitly has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, Peter Haag, before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in the Andheri court in Mumbai.

As per the court documents, Celina has filed the case under Section 23 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2025, for interim and ex parte relief. She has sought damages of Rs 50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss of source of income and property.

The case has been verified, and a notice has been sent to Peter Haag, a resident of Austria, for December 12, 2025.

Claiming that her husband "prohibited her from working on various pretexts and robbed her of her financial independence and dignity", Celina, in the petition, accused Peter Haag of pressurising her to transfer ownership of her residence at Mumbai to his name while she was undergoing severe depression after the death of her newborn child and both parents within a few months of each other."

She was also subjected to "severe emotional, physical, sexual, verbal and financial abuse" by her husband, forcing her to flee their home in Austria and return to India without her children.

Ever since, the actor has been seeking legal redress for the illegal transfer of Mumbai; however, she has been blocked from all her access to her children, she mentioned in the petition.

Further in her plea, Celina Jaitly has sought protection from her husband under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She has also sought compensation of Rs 50 crores on account of the "loss of earnings/visibility suffered by the Complainant due to the abuse meted out by the Respondent, followed by other monetary orders for loss caused due to property removal, funds misappropriation, and maintenance.

Celine also urged for a compensation of Rs 50 crores. The actor is represented by the law firm Karanjawala & Co.

She also took to her Instagram handle and shared her ordeal, further expressing gratitude to her legal team.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DReTqkLjKWe/

"In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me," a part of the post read.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married on September 18, 2010, at the actor's residence in Mumbai, as per Hindu rituals in the presence of her close friends and family members. On September 22, their marriage was registered under the Austrian civil law. They share three kids, Viraaj, Winston, and Arthur.

