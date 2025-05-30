Celina Jaitly recalls losing her son Shamsher: 'Letting go is like the medicine'

Mumbai, May 30 Actress Celina Jaitly recalled the challenging time when she lost her father, mother, and son Shamsher all within a short period.

Sharing a throwback click from her second pregnancy, Celina penned a note saying that soon after her father passed, they were told that one of her twins was suffering from a serious heart condition- hypoplastic heart.

Looking back at the testing time, Celina penned on her Instagram handle, "#6yearsago #twinpregnancy | This photo was taken by my husband in our garden in Austria six years ago, during my second spontaneous twin pregnancy. Behind this smile was a heart in pieces.. my father had passed away just three weeks before, and we had just learned that one of the twins had a hypoplastic heart. We were on a brief pause at home in Austria, bracing ourselves before heading to London to find a cure."

Shortly after bidding goodbye to their little bundle of joy Shamsher, the diva also lost her mother. "The happiest time of my life was overshadowed by profound grief, not knowing that we would soon lose baby Shamsher… and shortly after, my mother too", Celine added.

However, the actress decided to keep a positive outlook. She wrote, "Yet, I remain grateful that God didn’t leave our arms empty. He blessed us with baby Arthur the ray of hope who pulled us through the darkness."

Terming pregnancy as one of the most challenging times in a woman's life, she went on to write, "Pregnancy can be the most tender, yet the most trying chapter of a woman’s life. Not all outcomes are the same, so let’s show love and support to every woman, daughter, friend, or stranger walking this path."

Finally, Celina revealed that “Letting go is like the medicine we drink despite its bitter taste; in order to heal.”

Married to Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, Celina is the mother to three boys - Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur.

