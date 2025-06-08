Celina Jaitly remembers her mom on her death anniversary: 'I look for signs of you every day'

Mumbai, June 8 It has been 7 years since actress Celina Jaitly lost her mother to cancer. Remembering her mom on her death anniversary, the diva dropped some throwback pictures of her mother.

In the first picture, Celina was seen facing the camera with her mother, whereas the second was a photo of her parents.

Celina also penned a heartfelt note for her late mom, revealing that she still feels her absence.

"#deathanniversary - THERE IS A CITY IN MY HEART WHERE YOU ARE THE ONLY POPULATION...Today on Ma’s death anniversary, I remember you both Ma & Pappy… Ma, an army wife and a scholar above all, and my late father, a proud soldier. I feel the emptiness you left behind in every part of my/our life. No matter how much time passes, the pain of your absence never fades, and nothing can ever fill the space you held in my heart," Celina wrote.

Expressing her yearning for her, she added, "I look for signs of you every day, and my mind finds you in every pattern, every whisper of the wind and my ever growing paredolia. Will I ever hold your hand again? Will I ever share those late-night laughs with you, or watch you pick my makeup and clothes with the same loving care? Will I ever hear your voice praising my achievements or feel your presence as I mother my own children? I yearn your scoldings, the little mother daughter squabbles which ended in poor pappy paying for a massive shopping trip always."

Wishing for a sign of her parent's presence, the 'Zinda' actress shared, "I know, Ma, that you are with Pa, but you both are not with us and that is something we can never get over. Wherever you are, Maa and Pa, I hope you can see me. I am doing everything I can, in every way I can, just like you taught me. I hope you’re watching me from the place where good souls find eternal rest. Send me a sign because I need to know you’re still there, guiding me with your endless love."

"Meeta Jaitly’s ( D.Psych.) & Colonel VK Jaitly ( SM) missed dearly….," the diva concluded.

While her father passed away in 2017, her mother left for heavenly abode in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor