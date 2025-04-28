Celina Jaitly reminisces about her childhood spent in fear in Kashmir

Mumbai, April 28 Actress Celina Jaitly opened up about her childhood experiences growing up in Kashmir, reflecting on the fear that defined her early years.

In an emotional post on social media, Celina shared how her memories of the beautiful valley are tinged with the constant fear and insecurity she faced as an army officer's daughter. The 'No Entry' actress recalled the often-unsettling routine of her school days, where armed guards accompanied her and other children, a sight that was both confusing and frightening. She noted that, as a young girl, she couldn’t understand why her family had to live in such circumstances, even though it was a part of the military life her father’s profession entailed.

Celina, who spent her childhood moving from one army post to another, also expressed that her experience was shaped by living in various regions of India, including Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh. While she appreciated the breathtaking landscapes, her memories were often overshadowed by the tense, fearful environment of the region during the height of militancy.

Her post was accompanied by a photo of her at 8 or 9 years old, taken during her school days at Army Public School, Udhampur. In the image, Celina is seen as a young girl.

Sharing her image, the Apna Sapna Money Money actress wrote, “A Soldier’s Daughter in the Land of Shaivism: Dodging Bullets, Not Fears - An excerpt from my childhood in Kashmir. This is me as a little girl in Kashmir, studying at Army Public School, Udhampur. This particular photo was taken at the North Star Camp in Patni Top — I must have been around 8 or 9 years old. As the daughter of a #pahadi Regiment army officer, I had the privilege of growing up across the breathtaking mountains of India from Kashmir to Uttarakhand to Arunachal Pradesh. But my memories of Kashmir are deeply tinged with fear.”

“I often asked my late mother, “Ma, why do we have to ride to school with armed guards? Army brats will relate to military three-ton truck or a Shaktiman school bus. I always thought Why must we live in fear like this?” I did not understand why.”

“I still vividly remember the protocols drilled into us..how to duck, how to stay silent if firing broke out around us. Having spent my earlier childhood in the peaceful hills of Ranikhet and Shimla, it broke my heart that in #kashmir , I couldn’t freely wander the meadows, pick wildflowers, or play safely with friends. It was even harder to understand how a land once known as Rishi Vaer, the “Valley of Saints,” a cradle of ancient Hindu wisdom, Shaivism, and Kashmiri culture, could fall into such sorrow. Kashmir, once a beacon of spirituality, philosophy, and natural beauty, had been slowly consumed by violence and terror,” she added.

Celina’s post further read, “The recent terror attacks in #pahalgam have brought back many of these fleeting memories, a haunting reminder that for decades, terror has overshadowed the peace and grand beauty of our beloved Indian mountains. It is now or never. We must put an end to this cycle of fear that has gripped generations. Only then can we reclaim the true spirit and purpose of these sacred mountains to be places of peace, wonder, and spiritualism once again. Jai Hind !!.”

Celina Jaitley’s post comes days after the tragic attack on tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Militants launched a ruthless assault that claimed 26 lives, with reports suggesting that the attackers separated the victims based on their religion before executing them. The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for this horrifying act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor