Celina Jaitly reveals she wins against ageism every single day

Mumbai, May 15 Age is just a number for actress Celina Jaitly as she believes one should not let anyone determine what they can or cannot do based on how old they are.

Posting a gorgeous picture of herself amidst a beautiful backdrop, the diva wrote on her Instagram account, "#nofilter - Against ageism. To every woman, man, and every beautiful soul beyond gender… don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot be at any age."

Sharing her mantra to overcome ageism, Celina revealed that the most crucial thing is to believe in oneself. "I win against ageism every single day by believing in myself when no one else stands by me. I continue to work on myself and everything that helps me become the best, highest version of who I am meant to be," she penned.

Remembering the lesson shared by her late father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, she went on to share, "I am a soldier’s daughter. My late father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly (SM), taught me that all prayer begins in the temple of your mind and body. Honour that temple, and no force can break you."

"Here’s to living limitless, ageless, and unstoppable," Celina concluded.

Even at the age of 43, and being a mother to three boys, Celina can give any young actress a run for their money. She maintains a picture-perfect physique and an active lifestyle while enjoying motherhood.

Celina tied the knot with Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag on

23 August, 2011, in a court wedding at a 1000-year-old monastery in Austria.

In March 2012, the couple welcomed their first set of twin sons, Winston and Viraaj. Five years later, in 2017, these two were once again blessed with another set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur. However, unfortunately, they lost their newborn twin, Shamsher, in 2017.

