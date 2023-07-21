Celina Jaitly shares emotional post as she recalls losing newborn son to heart condition

Actress Celina Jaitly gave birth to twin boys in 2017. Unfortunately though, she lost one child due to a heart condition. She had gone into labor, prematurely owing to the shock of the sudden demise of her father. She tied the knot with businessman Peter Haag and welcomed their first set of twins in 2012. Now, Celina has shared a picture with her late son Shamsher and has opened up about the emotional struggles she faced after losing him.

In her latest post on Instagram, Celina shared pictures with her late son and also penned a heartbreaking note about the trauma she went through post his death. In the picture, Celina can be seen posing with her husband while holding her son in her arms. She also posted a picture of the baby in the care unit and another photo with her happy family. Celina said that she took 5 long years to deal with her loss and would finally want to talk about her struggle so as to help other parents who have experienced the difficulties of preterm birth. She wrote, “Peter n I want such parents to know that they can get through this. In personal experience we both can vouch that your Preemie baby is a true survivor. #preemies show us the power of faith & prayer and the fight of the human spirit. Remember that most #prematurebabies survive and live completely normal, healthy lives.”

Celina talked about how she was also concerned for her other twin Arthur who went into the incubator for three months. She said, “The NICU was a strange & difficult environment. From our experience, accepting that there will be good days and bad days will help you to feel less shocked & worried when challenging days happen. While not an option for everyone, Peter & I moved into the same hospital in Dubai for the few months of #nicu. The loss of Shamsher left us immensely anxious about Arthur and feelings of frustration, intense sadness, nervousness, disappointment, guilt, anger, love overwhelmed us too.”

Celina mentioned that parents who go through a preterm birth are not alone in their experience and they will eventually find a way to overcome their suffering. She added, “Know that extreme & sometimes contradictory emotions are experienced by nearly every parent of a preemie at one time or another. It is very important at such a time to remember you can be more effective as a team than individually so watch your teamwork as parents. Speaking, singing gently to your premature baby in the NICU is a great way to bond and feel close, even when you can’t hold him. Remember Impossible odds set the stage for incredible miracles.”