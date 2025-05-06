Celina Jaitly shuts down ageist stereotypes: ‘I’m here to stay’

Mumbai, May 6 Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly took to social media to deliver a powerful message about age, motherhood, and reinvention in the entertainment industry.

In a bold, no-filter post, Celina addressed ageism head-on, recounting how she was recently told that after 39, a woman begins to fade in showbiz—even if she looks younger. But instead of letting the remark dim her spirit, Celina clapped back with confidence and facts. Refusing to be defined by age or industry norms, the No Entry actress pointed out how her Instagram reels have racked up over 30 million views—often outperforming the reach of some full-length feature films. She also urged both men and women to reject the idea of being sidelined by age.

Celina also opened up about motherhood, saying it didn’t slow her down but empowered her to grow and evolve. Emphasizing that every challenge has only made her stronger, she proudly stated that she’s rising, evolving, and not going anywhere. On Tuesday, the ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’ actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself posing amidst a stunning mountain landscape.

For the caption, she wrote, “#nofilter They said recently to me — after 39, a woman begins to fade in this industry. I was told, ‘You may look 27, but the digits matter.’ Well, here’s my response, watch those digits, because they will be great. Some of my Instagram reels have more views than their full-length films at the box office. With reels having reached to phenomenal- 30 Million views…Dear Men and women remember you have NOT been sidelined by age.”

“Personally speaking I’ve been sharpened by experience. Motherhood didn’t pause my journey, it empowered it. Every challenge, every reinvention, has only made me stronger. I’m not done, I’ve only just begun. I’m evolving, I’m rising, and I’m here to stay. Stronger. Bolder. Unstoppable. I will bring my own chair to the table where there are none for me,” Celina added.

Work-wise, Celina Jaitly stepped into Bollywood with Feroz Khan’s 2003 film “Janasheen.” Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself with notable performances in films like “No Entry,” “Apna Sapna Money Money,” “Golmaal Returns,” and “Thank You.”

