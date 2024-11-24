Celina turns 43, says ‘today marks first day of my evolution into a new version of me’

Mumbai, Nov 24 Actress Celina Jaitly, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday at the breathtaking location of the Austrian Alps, said that her special day marks not just another birthday but the first day of the evolution into a new version of her.

Celina took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself posing on the ground.

She wrote: “#birthdaygirl | As I stand at the cusp of another milestone, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here.”

“A Miss India crown, a Miss Universe runner-up win, 25 films, 36 brand endorsements, 108 top magazine covers, two sets of twin babies blessings, a Filmfare award, the Harvey Milk Foundation’s Lilla Watson award, a United Nations ambassadorship, and countless unforgettable moments later… here I am.”

The actress said that each achievement, experience, and challenge has shaped her into the woman she is today.

“A woman grateful for the past and excited for what lies ahead. #today marks not just another birthday but the first day of my evolution into a new version of me. Stay tuned, because the best is yet to come!”

The actress, who is known for films like 'No Entry', 'Golmaal Returns' and others, had earlier shared her plans for her birthday.

Talking about her birthday plans, the actress told IANS, "This year, the plan is for a birthday celebration surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Austrian Alps. Just the thought of spending the day with my family, taking in the crisp mountain air, and marvelling at the snow-capped peaks would be most magical."

She continued, "I will be starting the day with a cosy breakfast, then explore the charming alpine villages together. It's the simple moments, warm laughter, scenic views, and the company of loved ones, that make birthdays truly special."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor