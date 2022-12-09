Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder

Canadian singer Celine Dion said she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome that causes muscle spasms and has led her to postpone some European shows.The 54-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Thursday revealing the diagnosis and explaining that her "Courage World Tour" has been rescheduled from spring 2023 to 2024.

Stiff-Person Syndrome causes muscle rigidity and increased sensitivity to sound, touch and emotional stimuli that can catalyze muscle spasms. Dion's muscle spasms led her to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October 2021. However, the star hasn't publicly shared a diagnosis until now. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer said that while she misses her fans, her health is her focus right now."I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again," she said. "But I have to admit it's been a struggle."Thanking her fans for their support, she became emotional."All I know is singing," the Grammy winner said.