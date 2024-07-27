Celine Dion performs at Paris Olympics 2024 amid Stiff Person Syndrome

Paris [France], July 27 : Celine Dion made an emotional return to the stage on Friday at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, amid her struggles with the stiff person syndrome.

Following Lady Gaga and other European singers, Dion closed the ceremony with a memorable performance.

Dion sang Edith Piaf's 'Hymne A L'Amour' while standing at the base of the Eiffel Tower. The Canadian singer wore a sparkling, bead-adorned dress and performed next to a piano in the rain. Her emotion was visible as she concluded the song, touching the hearts of many.

This performance was Dion's first since her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.

The singer had taken a break from performing due to the illness, which causes muscle stiffness and spasms. In her new documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion,' she talks about her struggles and hopes to perform again.

Friday night's Olympic ceremony was historic as it took place outside of a stadium for the first time. It showcased Paris' iconic landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower. The event featured 3,500 actors, dancers, and musical performers.

According to Variety, Dion was seen entering and leaving her hotel, the Royal Monceau, drawing many fans. She signed autographs and took photos with them, including one with France's first lady, Brigitte Macron.

Meanwhile, this was Gaga's debut performance at the Olympics, whereas Dion had opened the 1996 Atlanta Games with her song 'The Power of the Dream.'

Dion also performed Edith Piaf's 'L'Hymne a l'Amour' in Paris in 2015 to honour the victims of the tragic Bataclan terrorist attack.

The spectacular Olympic opening ceremony broke away from the convention by taking place outside the stadium.

French mezzo-soprano opera singer, Axelle Saint-Cirel stunned everyone with her performance of the French national anthem, La Marseillaise' during the parade of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics from the roof of the Grand Palais.

French rapper Abdelkrim Brahmi, known professionally as Rim'K stunned the audience with his performance. He paid homage to Snoop Dogg while rapping during the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 started with the stunning performance of Lady Gaga. French-Malian singer-songwriter Aya Nakamura, who is the most listened-to French-speaking musician worldwide, performed at the grand ceremony.

The pop star and the orchestra of the Republican Guard performed on the Pont des Arts.

Marina Viotti, a classical opera vocalist, and the heavy metal band Gojira performed 'Ah, ca ira', a famous song of the French Revolution.

Aerial dancers were seen performing on the scaffolding. Other dancers practiced techniques on the Seine's banks.

