Celine Dion receives standing ovation at 'I Am: Celine Dion' documentary screening

Washington [US], June 19 : Celine Dion, renowned for her powerhouse vocals and enduring career, was visibly moved to tears on Monday night at the New York screening of her documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion.'

The event, held at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, culminated in a heartfelt standing ovation from the audience, marking a poignant moment for the singer, according to Billboard.

"Thank you to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of my journey," Dion expressed emotionally, adding, "This movie is my love letter to each of you. I hope to see you all again very, very soon."

The singer also shared a clip of the same on her Instagram stories.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, 'I Am: Celine Dion' promises a candid exploration into the superstar's life, focusing on her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, also known as Moersch-Woltman Syndrome.

In a press release obtained by Billboard, Amazon MGM Studios highlighted the film's aim to showcase not only Dion's musical legacy but also her resilience in facing this rare neurological disorder.

Since December 2022, Dion has largely withdrawn from public life following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition characterized by uncontrollable muscle spasms that severely impact mobility.

The singer was compelled to postpone and eventually cancel her 2023 tour dates due to the debilitating effects of the disorder.

Her sister, Claudette, revealed in December that Celine struggled with involuntary muscle movements.

Despite these challenges, Dion made a poignant appearance at the Grammy Awards on February 4, presenting the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift for 'Midnights,' a moment that underscored her enduring presence in the music industry.

In March, Dion took to social media to raise awareness on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a photo with her three sons.

"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," Dion wrote, adding, "But I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

'I Am: Celine Dion' not only delves into the personal struggles of the music legend but also celebrates her journey and the unwavering support she receives from her family, team, and fans worldwide.

The documentary offers an intimate glimpse into Dion's life, highlighting her courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

