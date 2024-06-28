Celine Dion Reveals Why She Kept Her Illness a Secret for So Long

Prime Video’s latest documentary, I AM: CELINE DION has been capturing hearts worldwide with its raw emotion and profound storytelling. The documentary delves deeper into the poignant journey of global icon Celine Dion, resonating deeply with audiences and critics alike. Emerging from years of personal struggle after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, Dion makes a triumphant return by sharing her heart-wrenching story in I AM: CELINE DION, with courage that inspires. In an emotional revelation, she opens up about her longing for her fans, assuring her commitment to never disappoint them again.

Addressing the reason behind choosing not to disclose her medical condition for years, Celine Dion shares, “I have kept this secret way too long, and it was wrong. It was not the right decision. Why did I wait for so long? Because all my life, since I was twelve, I wanted to see myself as really brave. Until one day, I couldn't even sing, I barely could move. I got scared… because my kids got scared. My fans, I let them down because I vanished; I canceled tours.” She adds, “I wanted to do this documentary and speak out now because I'm 56. And one of the greatest things about maturity is that one day you wake up and say you have an inner voice. It's okay to let it out. Don't lie to yourself. Don't lie to your fans. They gave you that life, welcomed you in their countries, came to your concert, welcomed your children. They cried with you, laughed with you, sang with you.”

Dion further elaborates on the magnitude of the documentary, expressing, “I just wanted to make sure my fans knew that I was not dead, that I'm working really hard, and I’ll never let you down. I wanted to do this documentary and allow myself to be vulnerable because my fans deserve to know that I did not abandon my dreams, my kids, my hopes, my dreams, my passion, my songs. I miss them so much.”

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives viewers a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the legendary superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided Celine Dion’s life, while also showcasing her unyielding resilience in the face of adversity.