Celine Dion says she "want to help people" through her documentary 'I Am Celine Dion'

New York [US], June 18 : Renowned singer Celine Dion attended the special screening of her upcoming documentary 'I Am Celine Dion' in New York, where she talked about it in detail and shared that she wants to raise awareness among the people through it, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary highlights the music that has been her guide throughout her life and also reflects upon her struggle with health issues.

She announced she was diagnosed with a life-altering and rare neurological illness in December 2022.

Through this documentary, she wants to tell her fans about what she has faced in her life due to which she has to postpone and cancel tour dates.

"It's such an honour and a privilege to be a mother, and I thought that it was my biggest responsibility to know what was going on with my health for my kids, and then the respect that I have for my fans and my family," said Dion.

"I've been an open book all my life. They need to know I'm not here by myself after 40-something years of career," she added.

She shared that it was a tough period for her as she was diagnosed with a rare disease and it was not easy to find a doctor who could treat her condition. Although she is dealing with stiff-person syndrome, she also wants to help people who are struggling in their own lives.

"A lot of people in the world are suffering or alone are wondering, and I hope that this documentary allows people, first of all, to let them know that I am here as a mother as an artist, as a woman as an ambassador in a way of I want to help people," she said.

"A lot of people are looking into a bag of empty hope, and it's pretty dark, I felt like that for a long time until I realized that this is not living. That's not even dying. This is just being still, and I didn't want that anymore. I don't think I deserved that. My kids especially did not deserve that," she added.

She also expressed gratitude towards her fans for supporting her always and being loyal to her which feels like "a new beginning in a way," but she admitted she's a little nervous about this next chapter.

'I Am Celine Dion' is directed by Irene Taylor, who didn't know Dion was sick when she signed onto the documentary.

While making the documentary she thought if she should focus on Dion's career. At that time the ace singer told her about the illness.

"What I was worried about was, 'What would the film be about? What would I focus on?'" said Taylor. "Because there is a very long career that we could focus on, and ultimately, this film really looks back on many, many decades, but it really focuses on the here and now and who she is or I am right now," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I Am: Celine Dion" is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 25, offering viewers an intimate look into the life of this legendary artist.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor