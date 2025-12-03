Censor Board clears Anupama Parameswaran's 'Lockdown' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Dec 3 The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director A R Jeeva's gripping drama, 'Lockdown', featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, Lyca Productions, the firm producing the picture, wrote, "#Lockdown is all set to hit the screens. See U/And your family in theatres on Dec 5. #LockdownInCinemasDec5."

Along with the tweet, it also shared a poster that confirmed that the Censor Board had cleared the film.

'Lockdown', a woman-centric film, has triggered huge expectations as it is based on a true story.

A trailer released by the makers begins with Anupama Parameswaran (who plays the character of Anitha in the film) expressing fear to go home. It is evident she has a problem about which she cannot speak to her family. To add to her complications, we see unwanted advances being made by men to her.

Under these circumstances, a 21-day nationwide lockdown is announced to check the spread of COVID forcing Anitha to stay home.

Anitha's behaviour causes her parents to worry. Her mom notices that she is constantly checking her phone and losing her temper. The trailer also goes on to show Anitha and her friend attempting to contact a doctor. However, he has been isolated because of contracting the virus.

The trailer also shows Anitha desperately calling all her friends to borrow cash. This makes her parents worried. They ask her why she is asking everyone for money.

The trailer ends with Anitha apologising to her dad, saying that she won't do it again.

Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film will, apart from Anupama Parameswaran, also feature actors Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Sabha Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh and Asha among others.

Music for the film has been scored by the gifted NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, while cinematography is by K.A. Sakthivel. The film has editing by V J Sabu Joseph and art direction by A Jayakumar.

Choreography for the film is by Sherif and Sri Girish while stunts have been choreographed by Om Sivaprakash. Costumes for the film have been designed by Meenakshi Shreedharan.

The film, which has triggered expectations, is scheduled to hit screens on December 5.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor