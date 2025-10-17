Censor Board clears 'Baahubali - The Epic' for release with U/A certificate; film has a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes

Chennai, Oct 17 The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director S S Rajamouli's 'Baahubali - The Epic' for release with a U/A certificate.

On Thursday, the makers, using the film's official handle on X, said, "Certified U/A. 3 Hours 44 Minutes of Sheer Epicness. Jai Maahishmathi! #BaahubaliTheEpic #BaahubaliTheEpicOn31stOct."

The film, which will combine both parts of the franchise, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.

In fact, Shobu Yarlagadda, who was one of the producers of the pan Indian blockbuster 'Baahubali', had a few days ago expressed his heartfelt thanks to director S S Rajamouli and his team for diligently working on the post-production of 'Baahubali - The Epic'. The producer had pointed out then that with director S S Rajamouli and his team, there were no half measures.

Shobu Yarlagadda had given an update on how director Rajamouli was giving the finishing touches and final edit trims for 'Baahubali The Epic'. He had then said, "Editing has been one of the most challenging tasks of making this version! #BaahubaliTheEpic #BaahubaliTheEpicOnOct31st."

When a media handle quoted his tweet and wrote about how director S S Rajamouli were working on the film, as if it was a fresh release, the producer responded saying, "Absolutely, with @ssrajamouli and entire team @BaahubaliMovie, there are no half measures! When we do something we go all the way and try to give you the very best we can! My heartfelt thanks to the team for working on “The Epic” like it’s new film! They are working for the pride of it! 🙏#BaahubaliTheEpic BaahubaliTheEpicOnOct31st."

For the unaware, 'Baahubali -The Epic' will be a film combining both parts of the spectacular franchise 'Baahubali'. The makers of the iconic franchise have chosen to re-release the film on the occasion of the film completing 10 glorious years. To mark the milestone, the makers have chosen to release a single film, combining both parts, on October 31 this year.

'Baahubali: The Beginning', the first of a two-part franchise directed by S S Rajamouli and featuring actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in the lead, released on July 10, 2015. The film smashed box office records to emerge a huge blockbuster.

It was producer Shobu Yarlagadda who was the first to drop hints about the movie's re-release in October this year. "I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won't just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns," he had said.

'Baahubali 2', the second instalment of the immensely popular Baahubali franchise, released in over 9,000 screens worldwide in 2017.

The film, which was made on a lavish budget of Rs 250 crore, raked in over a whopping ₹1800 crores worldwide, thereby becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time. It also has the distinction of being the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in terms of collections. As of 2025, Baahubali 2 remains the highest grossing film in India.

The film, apart from emerging an emphatic global success at the box office, also won widespread critical acclaim. It won awards, both at the National and international levels. The film, which won three National Awards -- For Best Stunt Choreography, Best Special Effects and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment -- at the 65th National Film Awards, also won the Saturn Award for Best International Film at the 44th Saturn Awards.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor