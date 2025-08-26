Censor Board clears Hridhu Haroon, Priety Mukhundhan's 'Maine Pyar Kiya' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Aug 26 The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Faizal Faziludeen's upcoming Malayalam film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', featuring actors Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead, for release with a clean U/A certificate.

The makers on Tuesday released a poster that read "Censored with clean U/A 13+" and penned a caption that read, "#MainePyarKiya Certified U/A (13+) This Onam, get ready for a festive entertainer that the whole family can enjoy! With unexpected twists, an underdog’s rise, and thrills that pack a punch #MainePyarKiya promises action, love & celebration in one! #Onam2025 Release "

The romantic action entertainer, which is set to be released simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil, has been produced by Sanju Unnithan with Binu Nair taking on the role of an Executive Producer.

Sanju Unnithan will be producing the film under the banner of Spire Productions. Interestingly, this will be the second production of the banner, which had released Mandakini last year.

The film has caught the attention of film buffs and critics as two of Hridhu Haroon's recently released films -- 'Mura' and 'All we imagine as light' -- have both come in for critical acclaim. Similarly, Preity Mukhundhan, who plays the female lead in the film, came in for appreciation for her performance in director Mukesh Kumar Singh's devotional period film, 'Kannappa', featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead.

Apart from Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan, Maine Pyar Kiya will also feature a host of actors including Askar Ali, Midhun, Arjo, Jagadeesh, Mustafa, Jero, Redin Kingsley, Boxer Dheena and Mime Gopi among others.

The film boasts of an exceptionally good technical team as well. Cinematography for the film will be by Don Paul P while music for the romantic action entertainer is by Electronic Kili.

The film is to be edited by Kannan Mohan with lyrics for all the songs being penned by Muthu. Background Score for the film is by Mihraj Khalid and Vijay Anand and sound design is by Renganaath Ravee. Art direction for the film is being handled by Sunil Kumaran while stunts for the film will be by Kalai Kingson.

