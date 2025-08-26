Censor Board clears Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' for release with U/A certificate

Hyderabad, Aug 26 The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi's upcoming romantic drama, 'Sundarakanda', featuring actor Nara Rohith in the lead, for release with a clean U/A certificate.

Taking to its social media timelines, Sandeep Picture Palace, which is producing the film, wrote, "Certified for every heartbeat… #Sundarakanda is U/A and ready to steal your hearts this AUG 27. #SundarakandaOnAug27th"

Sundarakanda, which is Nara Rohith's 20th film, is being produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP).

The film's teaser, which was released some time ago, gave audiences a peek into Rohith’s character -- a middle-aged bachelor navigating life with wit and charm. With its light-hearted tone and slice-of-life moments, sources say Sundarakanda will provide a refreshing experience to audiences.

Sundarakanda will hit the theatres on August 27 on Ganesh Chaturthi. The movie will have a long weekend advantage, being a Wednesday release.

The release date poster showed Nara Rohith and his two love stories across different phases of life. It featured Nara Rohith in contrasting timelines, one alongside Sridevi Vijaykumar, capturing the innocence of first love, and the other with Vriti Vaghani, hinting at a more mature, possibly second chance at romance.

Leon James has composed the music for this film, and the first single 'Bahusa Bahusa', crooned by Sid Sriram, has turned out to be a chartbuster. The movie has cinematography by Pradeep M Varma, while Rohan Chillale is the Editor and Rajesh Pentakota is the art director. Sundeep is the executive producer of the movie.

Apart from Nara Rohith, Vriti Vaghani and Sri Devi Vijay Kumar, the film will also feature actors Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, comedian Satya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Viswant, Rupa Lakshmi, Sunaina and Raghu Babu.

Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Sri Harsha Emani while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Pruthvi Master. Dances have been choreographed by Vishwa Raghu.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor