Censor Board clears Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' for release with U/A certificate

Hyderabad, Nov 25 The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Mahesh Babu P's upcoming commercial entertainer 'Andhra King Taluka', featuring actor Ram Pothineni in the lead, for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit screens on November 28 this year.

Taking to his X timeline, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, wrote, "It is a U/A for #AndhraKingTaluka. A film for all, a film relatable to all. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON NOVEMBER 27th. BOOKINGS NOW OPEN! #AKTonNOV27"

Ram Pothineni is betting big on this film, which also marks his debut as a lyricist in the Telugu film industry. The actor has penned the lyrics for a song titled 'Nuvvunte Chaale' from the film.

The song, which has been set to tune by the talented music director duo of Vivek and Mervin, has lyrics by actor Ram Pothineni himself and has been sung by none other than music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Cinematography for the film is by Siddhartha Nuni while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film.

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni. Actress Bhagyashree Borse, whose popularity graph is soaring north, plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra. Upendra plays the character of a film superstar called Surya Kumar in the film.

Backed by a highly experienced technical crew, the project promises top-notch cinematic quality. A title teaser released by the unit begins with a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man at the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.

