Censor Board clears Vidaa Muyarchi for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Jan 31 The Censor Board has now cleared director Magizh Thirumeni’s eagerly awaited action entertainer ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, for release with a clean U/A certificate.

Lyca Productions, which is producing the film, took to X to make the announcement. It announced, “ A tale of grit, perseverance, and triumph!VIDAAMUYARCHI is U/A 16+ certified and ready to set the screens on fire. February 6th in Cinemas Worldwide.“

As per censor certificate, the length of the film, which has been cleared for release, is 150.46 Mts.

The news has triggered great excitement as ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ will be the first of Ajith’s films to release this year. There is added expectation from the film as Ajith, who is now actively pursuing his dream of car racing, has announced that he will not sign any new projects during the racing season.

A trailer released recently by the makers showed Ajith playing the character of a husband looking to mend a broken relationship with his wife Kayal (played by Trisha). At one point, Ajith’s character is seen saying, “I don’t know about this generation Kayal. But when we were kids, if our watches broke, we would fix them. If our TVs malfunctioned, we would repair them. We wouldn’t throw them away.” The trailer also gives away the fact that Regina Cassandra plays Arjun’s wife in the film, while Arjun plays a character called Rakshith.

The trailer, in general, shows Ajith going in search of his wife and in the process taking on goons and conniving cops in foreign lands. All in all, the film promises to have some explosive action sequences and a full-fledged entertainer.

Trisha plays the female lead in this explosive action entertainer that will also feature Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography is by Om Prakash and editing is by N B Srikanth.

It may be recalled that the popular OTT platform Netflix has already announced that it has bought the streaming rights of the Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ after its theatrical release.

