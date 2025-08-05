Centre urges states to use India Cine Hub Portal to facilitate Global Film Production locally

New Delhi [India], August 5 : The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hosted a high-level Conference with State and Union Territory Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Secretaries on August 5, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju, and other senior officials addressed the conference, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.

The Conference aimed to strengthen Centre-State coordination in public communication, ensure full-scale implementation and functionality of Press Sewa Portal and India Cine Hub, and explore collaborative opportunities for developing film infrastructure and promoting India's creative economy across regions.

Addressing the Conference, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan said that the Indian Cinema Hub portal has been revamped into a unified single-window system, offering streamlined access to filmmaking permissions and services across India. With GIS features and common forms, it supports ease of doing business and showcases India's film-friendly policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the press release.

The Minister also highlighted grassroots cinema initiatives that empower women and local communities through low-cost theatres. He emphasised that major global events, such as WAVES 2025 and IFFI Goa, attract global talent, boost India's creative economy, promote cultural diplomacy worldwide, and empower the creative minds of tomorrow.

He placed special emphasis on the recently launched Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), which aims to skill youth in animation, gaming, music and other creative fields, highlighting the Government of India's efforts to boost the creator economy in the country, as per the press release.

During the event, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju emphasised the vital role of Centre-State collaboration in effective communication and media development. He highlighted the rise of digital creators, vernacular media and the need to empower district-level I&PR setups. He urged all states to integrate with the Press Sewa Portal for smoother publication processes and flagged concerns over disjointed responsibilities in media departments across states.

Jaju also highlighted the economic potential of cinema and content creation, stressing the need to expand beyond metros and support local talent. Initiatives like India Cine Hub were introduced to promote filmmaking and enable creators to monetize content. He termed the WAVES Summit a global movement and announced plans for a Radio Conclave during IFFI in Goa to deepen dialogue and cooperation across the media ecosystem, according to the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

One of the major focus areas of the Conference was sensitization and onboarding of the concerned officers of the State and UTs on the Press Sewa Portal. Developed by the Press Registrar General of India under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act (PRP Act), 2023, the portal was a single-window digital platform that facilitated registration and compliance processes related to periodicals.

Another key highlight was the emphasis on revamped India Cine Hub Portal, which went live on 28 June 2024. This portal now functions as a single-window system for film-related facilitation across India, offering integrated access to filming permissions, incentives, and resource mapping at the Central, State, and local levels. Seven States and two UTs had already completed full integration, while twenty-one States and six UTs had been onboarded through a Common Application Form.

The India Cine Hub portal supported GIS-based location mapping, crowdsourced content from industry professionals, and differentiated workflows for filming, non-filming, and incentives. The conference discussed processing of applications and contributing verified data to improve India's appeal as a global filming destination,Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor