"Certain scenes feel essential to convey the depth of the story": Manoj Bajpayee on his bold scene in 'Despatch'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee is back with another gripping story in 'Despatch', an investigative crime thriller which is set to release on ZEE5 on December 13.

Directed by Kanu Behl and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the film follows the journey of Joy Bag(played by Bajpayee), a crime journalist entangled in a dangerous investigation.

The trailer, released on Tuesday, shows Bajpayee's character, Joy Bag, navigating the murky world of media corruption and criminal underworld. His pursuit of uncovering a massive scam turns into a perilous journey as unknown threats mount against him.

In one of the scenes, Bajpayee appears in a naked, raw moment. Speaking toabout the scene, Bajpayee explained its importance to the story.

"If it wasn't necessary, we wouldn't have included it. When you watch the film closely, you'll understand how this man, at this stage of his life, is spiraling backward despite his success. These aspects are not included to provoke or titillate the audience. We create films to tell stories, and certain actions or scenes feel essential to convey the depth of the story," he said.

Talking about the director, Bajpayee described him as a passionate and fearless storyteller and said, "I got the craziest director in Kanu Behl. Not only did he write an incredible script, but his method of bringing it to life was equally mad. He threw us into the fire, and at one point, I thought we'd burn out. But he guided us through it," the actor shared.

Check out the trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

The film had its debut at the MAMI Film Festival 2024 and was later screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, the movie also features Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal, and others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor