'Cervical cancer' appeared in 500 headlines, says Poonam in her defence

Mumbai, Feb 3 Stung by the widespread criticism of her 'death stunt', controversial actress and model Poonam Pandey has defended herself saying her effort ensured that the words 'Cervical Cancer' got attached to 500 headlines on the same day.

Pandey took to Instagram and penned a long note saying she understands that the recent news of her supposed 'demise' because of cervical cancer might have been difficult to digest.

She also said she appreciates the warmth and concern that the world has extended to people living with cervial cancer in the last 24 hours.

She attached a video clip of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from her Interim Budget 2024-25 speech, where she spoke about cervical cancer vaccination.

Poonam wrote: "This unexpected turn of events, albeit startling, serves a greater purpose. While I do understand how you would have perceived this in bad taste, l also implore you to consider the greater cause.

"Before passing judgement on the act, I urge you to recognise the alarming concern burdening women worldwide.

The sheer lack of awareness surrounding this issue was the mere reason that compelled me to take this unconventional step."

Highlighting Sitharaman's Budget speech, Pandey said: "Just the day before, the Union Budget highlighted the cause as well but I can say with certainty that only a small fraction would've registered it. It's intriguing how such vital information was at the forefront, yet it failed to capture the attention of the media until the narrative took a dramatic turn with the news of my death because of cervical cancer."

Poonam conceded that the netizens were free to express their frustration.

"Feel free to express your frustration -- I understand. But this is not just lip service, instead I'm committing my entire body to the service of cervical cancer," Pandey said. "Once you've expressed your sentiments, l invite you to visit www.poonampandeyisalive.com, my gift to you, where we can come together to combat cervical cancer and make a positive impact."

She assured her Instagram followers that this intervention was necessary.

Pandey concluded by noting: "The deliberate effort made sure 'Cervical Cancer' got attached to 500 headlines in the same day and if that's the kind of impact we can bring in a day, imagine what all we can do if we decided to come together and speak up. And just in that hope, I am willing to absorb the impact of this moment for the greater good."

