Chaahat Khanna labels her getaway with beau Rohan Gandotra as "much-needed vacation for the two of us"

Mumbai, Dec 15 TV actor Chahatt Khanna, best known for her role in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', is currently vacationing in Dubai with her beau Rohan Gandotra.

She took to her social media handle and shared some stunning pictured from her vacation. She also attended the launch of actor Karan Wahi's restaurant 'Slay'.

While Chahat has not made her relationship with Rohan Gandotra official, but her frequent holiday trips with Rohan and public appearances hint towards their relationship.

Reflecting on her Dubai getaway, Chaahat Khanna shared "Well, this was indeed a much-needed vacation for both of us. Its been a busy state of affairs for both Rohan and I professionally and henceforth, this trip was needed indeed. Time truly flies when you are around your favourites and that’s perhaps the best way to describe this vacation. Loving every bit of it.”

Chaahat who was away from television for almost ten years will soon be making her comeback with a new TV show. However the name of TV show has not been disclosed yet.

Chaahat Khanna made headlines previously when she bravely shared a shocking experience from her past. The actress revealed that her ex-husband, Farhan Mirza, had forced her to convert into Islam. She was brainwashed into abandoning her Hindu faith and prohibiting her from worshiping her deity.

Following her divorce, Chaahat made a home coming and proudly converted back to Hinduism.

Chahat Khaana who has a long career in television first appeared in Tv show ‘Hero-Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai’. She went on to work in multiple shows like ‘Kumkum-Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Kajjal’, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’, ‘Qubool’ and many more.

She also appeared in many commercials and films. Her latest film was ‘Yaatris’ which released in 2023.

