‘Chaawat’ - The Fun Wedding Tune from Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan starrer 'Sarfira' is Out Now!

Get ready to groove to the latest wedding sensation from the much-anticipated film 'Sarfira'! Titled 'Chaawat,' this Maharashtrian-themed track promises to be the highlight of every celebration this season. With its infectious beats and vibrant energy, 'Chaawat' perfectly captures the joyous spirit of a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, making it a must-have on every playlist.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the lyrics of 'Chaawat' are a delightful ode to love and celebration. The song's composition by G.V Prakash Kumar adds a fresh, dynamic edge, making it impossible not to dance along. The soulful voice of Shreya Ghoshal elevates 'Chaawat' to another level, adding a touch of grace and joy that is simply enchanting. Each note and rhythm has been crafted to bring out the festive fervor and cultural richness that 'Sarfira' aims to showcase.

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, "Sarfira" promises to be a gripping drama set against the backdrop of start-ups and aviation. With a powerful narrative designed to inspire the common man to chase their dreams, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas. "Sarfira" follows the journey of Vir Jagannath Mhatre, played by Akshay Kumar, who defies all odds to revolutionize air travel in India.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Mark your calendars for July 12th as 'Sarfira' takes you on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.