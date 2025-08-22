"Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts": Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condoles death of Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 22 : The Punjabi film industry has lost one of its most beloved comedians and actors, Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away in Mohali on Friday morning at the age of 65.

Soon after the news of his passing broke, several political leaders and public figures expressed grief over his sudden death.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared that Bhalla's "sudden departure" had left him deeply saddened. He wrote on X, "The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts."

ਜਸਵਿੰਦਰ ਭੱਲਾ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਇਸ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਚਲੇ ਜਾਣਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਅਫ਼ਸੋਸਜਨਕ ਹੈ..ਛਣਕਾਟਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਛਣਕਾਰ ਬੰਦ ਹੋਣ ਤੇ ਮਨ ਉਦਾਸ ਹੈ..ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖਸ਼ਣ…ਚਾਚਾ ਚਤਰਾ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਸਾਡੇ ਦਿਲਾਂ ਚ ਵਸਦੇ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 22, 2025

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also remembered Bhalla, calling him a "wonderful human being" who "ruled the hearts of Punjabis."

"Hearing the news of the passing of Punjab's famous comedian and wonderful human being, Jaswinder Bhalla Ji, has caused great sorrow. With his exceptional artistry, he ruled the hearts of Punjabis. In this fast-paced life, Punjabis will always remember Bhalla Ji, who brought smiles to people's faces. May Guru Sahib grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give strength to the family and his millions of fans to accept this divine will," Badal wrote in Punjabi.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਕਮੇਡੀਅਨ ਕਲਾਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਵਧੀਆ ਇਨਸਾਨ ਜਸਵਿੰਦਰ ਭੱਲਾ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਅਕਾਲ ਚਲਾਣਾ ਕਰ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ, ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਵਧੀਆ ਕਲਾਕਾਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਦਿਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਜ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਭੱਜ ਦੌੜ ਦੀ ਜਿੰਦਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਚੇਹਰਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਮੁਸਕਾਨ ਲਿਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਭੱਲਾ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਯਾਦ ਕਰਨਗੇ।… pic.twitter.com/rbLzDnLlYp— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 22, 2025

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed how Bhalla's presence always brought laughter, saying there was "no Punjabi film" featuring the actor that did not make him laugh.

ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਫ਼ਿਲਮ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਸਵਿੰਦਰ ਭੱਲਾ ਜੀ ਹੋਣ ਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਨਾ ਹੱਸਿਆ ਹੋਵਾਂ ਤੇ ਅੱਜ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਇਸ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਤੁਰ ਜਾਣਾ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਰੁਆ ਗਿਆ। ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਇੰਡਸਟਰੀ ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਕਾਮੇਡੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਸਵਿੰਦਰ ਭੱਲਾ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਵੱਡੀ ਦੇਣ ਹੈ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਚਲਿਆ ਜਾਣਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਦੁੱਖਦਾਈ ਹੈ,… pic.twitter.com/x1tbPTg6T8— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 22, 2025

He wrote, "There is no Punjabi film in which Jaswinder Bhalla Ji was present and I didn't laugh, and today his departure from this world has left us all in tears. Jaswinder Bhalla Ji made a huge contribution to the Punjabi industry and Punjabi comedy. His sudden departure is extremely painful. May Waheguru Ji grant him a place at His feet and give the family the strength to accept His will in this time of sorrow."

The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 23, at 12 p.m. at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

Known for his flawless comic timing and satirical dialogues, Bhalla was a stalwart of Punjabi cinema who redefined comedy on screen. The actor was loved by audiences for his memorable performances in films like Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke, Carry On Jatta, Jind Jaan, and Band Baaje.

