Chad Duell announces exit from 'General Hospital', says "Wasn't an easy decision"

Washington [US], November 25 : Actor Chad Duell has announced that he is leaving the show 'General Hospital',nearly 15 years after he first joined the soap opera's cast, reported People.

The actor shared an update about his departure from the series in an Instagram post, He wrote, "[after] many incredible years with General Hospital, I've decided to step away from the show."

He continued, "This wasn't an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I'm beyond grateful to [executive producer] Frank Valentini, the cast, crew and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey."

"To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me," he concluded, adding, "This isn't a goodbye it's a see you later. Much love, Chad."

Duell has played Michael Corinthos, the son of A.J. Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) and Carly Spencer ( Laura Wright) on the ABC soap since 2010.

Duell's portrayal of Michael Corinthos garnered him nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Duell welcomed his first child in September 2023 with his girlfriend Luana Lucci. In an Instagram post at the time, the couple revealed that the baby was a boy, named Dawson.

"Welcome to the world lil Dawson... Been quite the journey.. can't wait to see the great man you become.. @luanalucci," he wrote in the caption, reported People.

