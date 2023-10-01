“Chadha-Chopra war was epic battle”: Parineeti Chopra shares glimpses of fun games during pre-wedding rituals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actor Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24, has shared glimpses of the cricket match and other sports activities between ‘Chopras and Chadhas’.

The actor took to her Instagram handle to share the different sports activities that the couple enjoyed as part of their pre-wedding rituals. It included a cricket match, musical chair, and Lemon & Spoon race, among others. She mentioned how they relived their childhood days. In the ‘World Cup Cricketers’ part, Parineeti referred to Harbhajan Singh. Despite the fact that Singh is on the groom's side as indicated by his T-shirt, it appears that Parineeti exerted every effort to sway him in her favour.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!

- Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats

- Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this

- Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless

- Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game)

- The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side

Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered.”

Raghav Chadha also posted on his Instagram handle about their pre-wedding “rituals”, which involved these fun-filled and amazing games.

He shared a video in which he can be seen playing cricket along with Parineeti and wrote in the caption, “Our pre-wedding “rituals”, which included games like musical chairs, lemon & spoon race, the three-legged race, and a friendly game of cricket, were truly delightful. While the Chadhas didn’t emerge as winners in these games, we certainly won the hearts of the Chopras, especially Pari’s, who has become the most loved member of our family. Of course, some of us were left with battle scars!”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra on Sunday shared an inside picture of actor Parineeti Chopra from her 'choora ceremony'. Taking to Instagram, Madhu dropped the pic which she captioned, “Happy bride at her choora ceremony.”

In the picture, the ‘Uunchai’ actor is seen flashing her adorable smile while posing for the camera in a lovely yellow salwar suit.

Parineeti recently got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The newly married couple shared the first pictures of their wedding on social media in which they looked regal and radiant.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a string of pictures which she captioned, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time ... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now..”

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

