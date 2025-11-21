Chadwick Boseman honoured with posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles [US], November 21 : Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was posthumously honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Thursday.

Boseman, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, was remembered in an emotional ceremony.

His co-star Viola Davis, his "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, and wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, were present at the ceremony, as per CNN.

Davis noted that they worked on their Oscar-winning movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" just before he passed, and said Boseman "was always trying to engage me on the set" talking about the "cap of success" and having the types of conversations that she believes people have when they know they "possibly are transitioning."

The late actor, she said in her tribute, was a "mighty mighty elixir that sort of stirred up the alchemy that we're all in search of, which is meaning."

"I celebrate him today. And I say to him, I hope all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest," Davis said. "And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose."

"This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven," she concluded her speech.

Coogler, Boseman's friend who directed him in the "Black Panther" Marvel film, asked for attendees' understanding as he emotionally talked about the late star.

"When I think of Chadwick Boseman I think of three things: leadership, teaching and generosity," Coogler said. "He was an incredible leader."

