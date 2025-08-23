Chahatt Khanna says director saw shades of Madhuri Dixit in her for Chandramukhi role

Mumbai 23 August IANS: Actress Chahatt Khanna is set to portray the character of Chandramukhi in her upcoming OTT film, a reimagining of Devdas. Taking on a role once immortalized by Madhuri Dixit, Chahatt acknowledges the intensity of the character.

“It was an honour to play Chandramukhi. Of course, Madhuri ji is a legend, and I can’t even compare myself to her. But the director felt I had a little resemblance to her, and that’s how I was chosen for this part,” she added.

The actress shot for the same under challenging weather conditions. Reflecting on the same, Chahatt shared, “We shot this at Shahpur last year in 60°. All we did was night shifts, and by 7 AM we used to pack up because it used to be so hot. I’m playing Chand (Chandramukhi), as this is a tale of Devdas, but from the lens of Chanda.”

Apparently, this adaptation unfolds through the eyes of Chanda (Chandramukhi), offering audiences a more intimate look at her journey, resilience, and untold emotions.

The show also stars Vishal Kotian and Krissann Barretto Karamchandani. Chahatt hopes to bring a fresh perspective to Chandramukhi with this project.

Khanna, in the past has been a part of many notable projects include "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain," "Yaatris," "Prassthanam,", "Qubool Hai" and others. As much as her professional life has turned out to be good, her personal life had once hit the rock bottom after both her marriages failed.

Chahatt was only 19 when she tied the knot with her first husband. She fell in love with him at a tender age of 16. Within just four months of marriage, they parted ways and the relationship ended on a bitter note. Chahatt’s second marriage with Farhan Mirza, son of veteran actor, Shahrukh Mirza, lasted five years and the couple gave birth to two daughters.

But that relationship too ended on a sour note, after Chahatt accused Farhan of sexual and mental harassment and also claimed that she www brainwashed into converting to Islam.

