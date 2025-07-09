Chandan Roy on ‘Panchayat’ co-star Faisal Malik: We’re like Bade Miyaan, Chote Miyaan

Mumbai, July 9 Actor Chandan Roy has talked about his camaraderie with his “Panchayat” co-star Faisal Malik and said that the latter has a rare ability to make anyone feel like an old friend, even if they’ve just met him.

Chandan said: “Our friendship, without a doubt, is because of Faisal, sir. His warmth is unmatched. He has this rare ability to make anyone feel like an old friend, even if you’ve just met him. You could spend just two hours with him, and it would feel like you've known him for years. Whether we were on set or at a hotel, he always made sure I was well-fed, with the most delicious meals.”

“That simple act of care spoke volumes and naturally brought us closer. He welcomes people into his world with open arms, and that’s what makes him so special. All credit to him for the bond we share.”

Asked who his best friend from the Panchayat cast is, Faisal replied: “Chandan! We share a brotherly bond.”

Echoing the sentiment, Chandan added: “Honestly, we’re like Bade Miyaan and Chote Miyaan.”

The two were speaking at the Prime Day 2025 event.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, the series features a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Pankaj Jha.

“Panchayat” was first released in 2020. The comedy drama follows an engineering graduate who becomes the secretary of a Gram panchayat in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh due to limited job opportunities.

Chandan’s other major works are Choona, Shehar Lakhot, Gulmohar and Sanak.

