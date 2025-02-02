Chandan Roy Sanyal all set to return as Bhopa Swami in ‘Aashram Season 3 Part 2’

Mumbai, Feb 2 Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is all set to reprise his iconic role as Bhopa Swami in the much-anticipated "Aashram Season 3 Part 2."

Known for his compelling performances, Sanyal’s portrayal of the enigmatic and complex character has been one of the standout elements of the series. On Chandan’s birthday, a major slate announcement revealed several exciting upcoming projects, with "Aashram Season 3 Part 2" being one of the biggest highlights. Sanyal also posted images from the event on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “The wait is over ! What a birthday celebration when the whole world celebrated with Aashram ! The year has just begun for me . Bhopa is Coming soon.”

Talking about the show and his character, Chandan shared, “Aashram has been a huge turning point in my career, and Bhopa Swami is a character very close to my heart. He is not just a role but an important part of Baba Nirala's Aashram, the trusted right hand. Announcement of Aashram's next season on my birthday feels like the biggest gift I can give to my audience. It is more than just a show; it’s something that resonates with so many people.”

“No matter where I go, I hear people greeting me with ‘Japnaam,’ and it’s truly an amazing feeling to see how much people love Bhopa Swami. Knowing that a character I play has made such an impact is something that truly amazes me. I am very grateful for the love,” he added.

On January 30, the MX Player released the teaser for the second part of the third season of their hit show, "Ashram." The show features Bobby Deol as the manipulative and sinister Baba Nirala, who exploits the young women in his ashram. The previous installment of the popular show premiered in 2022.

