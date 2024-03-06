Chandan Roy Sanyal goes to Chennai to meet his acting guru Tim Supple

Mumbai, March 6 Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who was seen in the streaming series ‘Charlie Chopra’, is currently in Chennai to meet his acting guru and mentor, the British theatre director Tim Supple.

Chandan, who is known for his terrific performances in ‘Kaminey’, ‘D-Day’, ‘Aashram’ and other titles, will be next seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Lootere’ the trailer of which was unveiled on Wednesday.

Talking about meeting his mentor, Chandan said: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to meet my acting mentor, Tim Supple, in Chennai. His guidance and mentorship have been invaluable to me throughout my career, and I am eager to learn from him once again.”

Meanwhile, the actor currently has two of his directorial films in the pipeline, ‘The Playback Singer’, which is currently in post-production, and ‘Suzie Q’, which has garnered a lot of positive response in the festival circuit.

He also has ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’, the Hindi version of the Audible series in which he voices the character of Crossbones.

