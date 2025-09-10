Chandoo Mondeti's upcoming 3D animation film titled 'Vayuputra'!

Chennai, Sep 10 Director Chandoo Mondeti's upcoming epic devotional animation film has been titled 'Vayuputra', its makers announced on Wednesday.

The makers also disclosed on the occasion that the much-awaited epic 3D spectacle would hit screens for Dussehra 2026.

Director Chandoo Mondeti took to his social media timelines to share the first look posters of the film. He wrote, "VAYUPUTRA - Not just a film, but a scared spectacle! Destined to tell this tale, soul of our HISTORY, pages of our ITIHASAS! childhood dream !!"

He then went on to say, "Thanks to Lord SriRam..Lord Hanuman .. Sage Valmiki ..my Family. Thanks to #ChinnaBabu garu , @nagavamsi19, @sitharaentertainments , @fortune4cinemas ,#srikarastudios #JaiSriRam...#JaiHanuman."

Rooted deeply in Indian history, Vayuputra will seek to narrate the tale of an immortal legend - the eternal warrior whose strength and devotion transcend time. Sources say it will also be a story of the devotion that moved mountains, capturing Hanuman’s unwavering faith that shaped and inspired generations.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film promises a breathtaking fusion of history, devotion and modern spectacle. The grand 3D Animation cinematic experience will seek to bring the timeless tale of Lord Hanuman to theatres worldwide for Dussehra 2026. The film is to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The makers also released the first look poster of the film on the occasion. The powerful announcement poster of Hanuman standing tall on a hill, watching Lanka burn perfectly encapsulates the epic scale and spiritual depth the project aims to deliver. The makers claim that Vayuputra will not just be a movie but a sacred spectacle, where temples will meet theatres, inviting audiences to experience devotion like never before. Sources close to the unit claim that Vayuputra is poised to become a cinematic milestone, a celebration of faith, valour and destiny.

They further add that with Chandoo Mondeti’s visionary storytelling and Naga Vamsi’s production expertise, Vayuputra is set to redefine Indian cinema, blending heartfelt narrative with stunning 3D Animation visuals that immerse viewers in the world of one of India's most revered cultural icons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor