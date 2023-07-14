Chandrayaan-3 launch: Indian film industry hails ISRO scientists

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 : India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, was successfully launched onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rocket from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday.

The significant milestone has made every Indian proud, garnering congratulatory wishes from all. Indian film industry too lauded the historic feat.

“Congratulations ISRO for a spectacular launch for #Chandrayaan3 today! A proud moment for us all," actor Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Twitter.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Onward to greater horizons! Thrilled to witness another momentous launch! Congratulations & all the best to the brilliant team at ISRO for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 today! Proud of you all."

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share the video of the Chandrayaan 3 launch shared by ISRO.

Actor Anupam Kher also shared a video of the Chandrayaan 3 launch and captioned it, "Jai Hind."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CurJ-YPpyDS/?hl=en

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Cheering for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 today! As it embarks on its lunar journey, it carries the dreams and aspirations of over a billion Indians. Saluting the relentless efforts of @isro and everyone involved. Here's to the moon and the new horizons we're yet to explore #ISRO #IndiaInSpace #ProudMoment.”

Raveena Tandon described it as an immensely proud moment for the nation."

"A proud moment for all of us ! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 congratulations to all at @isro.in for a successful liftoff! Godspeed #Chandrayaan3 Har Har Mahadev," she wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CurN0Vqs6jG/?hl=en

Director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "With #Chandrayaan3, India takes flight to leave its imprint on the moon! Soaring high, scaling new heights, and creating history alongside, we unravel the moon's mysteries and push the boundaries of scientific discovery."

'RRR' director SS Rajamouli too expressed his happiness.

"A proud moment for the entire nation!@ISRO's third lunar mission, #Chandrayaan3, is successfully launched… Kudos to the brilliant team behind the mission...Hoping for a smooth and successful landing...," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/ssrajamouli/status/1679830852782686208?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23.

Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks.

Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 into the orbit and for scripting "a new chapter in India's space odyssey".

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of a every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that with the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India today embarked on its historic space journey."

India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the @ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," Amit Shah tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor