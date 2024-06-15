'Chandu Champion' box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer opens with Rs 5.4 crore

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion,' jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, made its grand entry onto the silver screen on Friday.

Based on the extraordinary life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming, the film stars Kartik Aaryan as the titular character, Chandu.

The opening day of 'Chandu Champion' witnessed a good response from moviegoers, with the flick raking in a whopping 5.4 crore at the box office in India, according to a release shared by the filmmakers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Kabir Khan thanked the audience for their love and support for the movie.

Fans also shared their reviews for the movie in the comments section, with one writing, "Chandu Champion excellent film... Kartik at its best."

While another wrote, "I sincerely hope this movie reaches the 100 + crore mark."

Released on June 14, 2024, 'Chandu Champion' takes viewers on a rollercoaster journey of determination, resilience, and triumph.

On Thursday, the makers also organized the screening of 'Chandu Champion' in Mumbai.

The screening turned out to be a star-studded affair with Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and others in attendance.

Kartik Aaryan arrived in style, donning a black and grey checked shirt paired with blue denim and sneakers.

Murlikant Petkar also attended the screening on Thursday evening.

