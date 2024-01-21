'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan to fight boxing champ Sena Agbeko in Kabir Khan's next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 : Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for director Kabir Khan's next film 'Chandu Champion'.

In the film, the 'Freddy' actor will be seen fighting with the boxing World Champion Sena Agbeko.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the update on Saturday. He posted a picture with Agbeko in which the duo could be seen sharing a laugh.

The 'Shehzada' actor captioned the post, "Gonna fight this Happy Beast tomorrow @assassi_nation i hope he doesn't remove his anger of The World Championship fight on me

#ChanduChampion."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sena Agbeko replied to Kartik's post and wrote, "Happy beast is a nice way to put it. I know you can hold your own."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.

Recently, on his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar.

The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor."

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor