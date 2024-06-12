Chandu Champion New Promo: Kartik Aaryan’s Training As Army Jawan Will Leave You Inspired (Watch Video)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Kartik Aaryan's most anticipated film 'Chandu Champion' is nearing its release, and the excitement among fans is at the next level. The makers of the film treated fans with the new promo.Taking to Instagram, production house Nadiadwala Grandson dropped the promo video on Tuesday and captioned it, "The world called him a Namoona... but he proved to be a Champion!!" The clip features Kartik and other soldiers undergoing training to become Army Jawans. As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section with best wishes for the film.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character.Recently, he surprised fans with stunning before and after transformation pictures. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to his Instagram to share his transformation pictures alongside a long caption. "From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible. Pehle mummy kehti thi, 'beta gym jao' lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, 'beta gym se vapas aa jao," read the caption of his post.

Kartik earlier spoke about the immense challenges he faced while preparing for his role as Chandu in the film."For me, it was incredibly challenging and discomforting. Swimming and boxing were never something I imagined doing. Combining all these elements in one film was demanding, and I had to learn them all professionally because my opponents were all professionalswrestlers, swimmers, or real boxers. Matching their level was tough, so I worked really hard. This is the toughest role of my career," he said. Speaking about the intensity of his preparation, Kartik said, "This has been a life-changing role for me, and I am genuinely proud of this film.

I just hope that people come to the theaters to watch this film. And I believe, as I've said before, that this is the toughest film and role of my career. As you may have seen in the trailer, hard work is evident."Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Set to release on June 14, the film aims to engage audiences with its story of resilience and determination.

