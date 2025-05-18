Chanel West Coast opens up on her plans for baby no. 2, says "I would love to have another"

Washington [US], May 18 : TV personality Chanel West Coast talked about her plans for Baby No 2. Over two years after welcoming daughter Bowie Breeze with boyfriend Dom Fenison, "I would love to have another child," the musician revealed, according to E! News.

When she had her daughter in November 2022, "I was at a weird place in my music career," the West Coast Hustle star admitted. "I needed to be going really hard with my music in full force. But then I got pregnant."

At first she assumed she could use those nine months "to record music the whole time," Chanel detailed. But a high-risk pregnancy meant "I could barely breathe," she noted. "I was just like, 'I'm not even singing or rapping my best because I'm so out of breath,'" according to E! News.

So she's barely taken a moment to catch it since welcoming Bowie, "I've just been going extremely hard with my music."

After releasing her "Lil' Bit Country" single, her fans have been wanting more.

"It's really buzzing, kind of blowing-up-overnight type thing compared to songs I've dropped in the past doing hip-hop," Chanel said of her independent release. And with fans clamouring for additional tracks after her swerve into country, "I'm in the thick of it," she said. "I have to go so hard, get to this next level with the music," as per the outlet.

Once she's done that"Dropping my full country album, maybe get a little tour under wraps"said Chanel, "Then we'll think about having another one, because I definitely think Bowie needs a little friend, too, to play with. That's very apparent, " reported E! News.

