Channing Tatum calls Hollywood "confused," says actors are pushed to make "bad things to get paid"

Washington DC [US], October 6 : Channing Tatum recently opened up about how streaming platforms have changed the way Hollywood works.

The actor shared his thoughts during a recent appearance on Hot Ones with Sean Evans while promoting his upcoming film Roofman, reported Deadline.

During the conversation, Tatum explained that the film industry now feels like a "confused pipeline," adding that streaming platforms have "effed up" how movies are made. He also mentioned that many filmmakers now feel pushed to make "bad things to get paid" instead of creating "really, really good" films for audiences.

"I think, now, when you get asked to do a movie, or you're trying to get a movie made, it's a very confused pipeline of possibilities, and it really feels like, at times, that you're incentivized to make bad things to get paid, rather than make something really, really good, for the fucking people that actually get to see these things and people that I want to see these movies, the person that I was when I was a kid," The Lost City actor explained. "And I want good movies," said Tatum.

"I'm like, 'Man, I want to give my money to the good movies.' It's such an upside-down moment, but I do believe that the disruption is going to lead to something good. I do believe that. I do believe the streamers came in for a reason, and it had to change, it had to morph," he added.

According to Deadline, Tatum also joked about some of his past films during the episode. He called his 2010 romantic drama Dear John a "generic" movie and laughed about his short cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, saying, "I was in it for two seconds, so I don't feel like a part of that."

On the work front, Tatum will next be seen in Roofman, which is set to hit theaters on October 10. He also has several other projects lined up, including Kockroach with Zazie Beetz and Oscar Isaac, Dance Partners with Charlize Theron, and Calamity Hustle alongside Ryan Reynolds.

