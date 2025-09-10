Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out

Los Angeles [US], September 10 : Actor Channing Tatum made sure his girlfriend Inka Williams felt special on her 26th birthday.

The couple enjoyed a fun beach day together, and Tatum shared several intimate moments on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The Blink Twice star, 45, posted a video of the two riding a dirt bike. Williams was seated behind him with one arm around his shoulder and the other filming the happy moment.

Tatum wrote, "Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so," along with pink text on the video. He also added Fabolous' 2001 track Can't Deny It as the background music.

In another post, Tatum shared a black-and-white picture where he kissed Williams on the cheek, capturing a sweet and romantic moment. He then posted clips of their beach outing, including one where Williams pointed into the distance before diving into the water, as Tatum filmed her with a laugh.

The couple went Instagram official in April, though they were first linked in February 2025 when they were seen together at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Tatum and Williams were "seeing" one another romantically, noting that the pair "met through friends."

Tatum's relationship with Williams comes after his split from actress Zoë Kravitz in October 2024. The actor was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 12-year-old daughter, Everly.

