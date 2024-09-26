Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan conclude six-year divorce battle

Washington [US], September 26 : Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finalised their divorce, concluding a lengthy process that began with their separation six years ago.

The couple, who share custody of their 11-year-old daughter Everly, have reportedly waived spousal support as part of their final agreement, according to E! News.

The former couple, known for their roles in the film 'Step Up', reached a settlement that avoids the need for a trial scheduled for December.

Although the full details of the divorce agreement remain private, it has been confirmed that both parties will handle any future custody disputes through private negotiations with a judge.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the couple's separation agreement included contentious discussions regarding Tatum's financial interests in the 'Magic Mike' franchise, which had become a significant point of contention in their legal proceedings.

Jenna filed for divorce in 2018, citing various disagreements over shared assets, particularly concerning the intellectual property from 'Magic Mike'.

As per E! News, in a recent filing, Jenna claimed that Tatum had placed the earnings from the franchise into an irrevocable trust and had transferred licensing rights without her knowledge.

Tatum refuted these claims, stating, "I have never denied [Jenna] her share of any community assets or income," and emphasized that she had full access to their financial records during their marriage.

In the months leading up to the settlement, tensions escalated, with accusations from Tatum that Dewan was employing delay tactics to prolong the proceedings.

He argued that her attempts to disqualify his legal team were unfounded and aimed at obstructing the case, as per E! News.

Jenna, now engaged to Steve Kazee and the mother of two additional children, also faced challenges in navigating the complexities of their separation.

