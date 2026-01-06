Channing Tatum kisses girlfriend in Costa Rica as couple approaches 1 year anniversary

Los Angeles, Jan 6 Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Inka Williams are celebrating one year of their union. The couple was seen having fun in the sun as they kicked off 2026 together.

Channing Tatum, 45, and his Australian girlfriend Williams, 26, were photographed sharing a steamy kiss and spending time on the beach together in Costa Rica, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Roofman’ actor wore dark shorts and a black baseball cap as he wrapped his hands around Williams' head and planted a kiss on her.

As per ‘People’, Williams, a model, wore a black bikini during the couple's beach outing. Williams and Tatum's trip to Costa Rica at the top of the year comes as their relationship nears the one-year mark.

The couple were first romantically linked in February when they stepped out at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. Their relationship began months after Tatum split from ex-fiancee Zoe Kravitz in October 2024 after three years together. Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan separated back in 2018 and settled their divorce in September 2024. They share a 12-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum and Williams made their relationship Instagram official in April 2025. Back in September, they made their red carpet debut together when they stepped out along with Everly for the premiere of ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’, which Tatum took a voice role in for the movie's English dub.

Tatum also referred to Williams as "my RIDER!" when he wished her a happy 26th birthday on Instagram posts on September 9. The couple most recently stepped out together at a screening of Tatum's Roofman at the BFI London Film Festival in London.

Recently, Williams posted a series of black-and-white photographs to Instagram of her posing as she washed her face by a mirror and included a selfie of her and Tatum, whom she wrote took the pictures in the photoshoot.

